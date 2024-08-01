|31.Aug.2024
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.6.1 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloantos Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen der Version 1.6.1:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (221 KB) (dr)
- Default to speech disabled
- Fix crash when trying to close speech system when it failed to initialise
[Meldung: 31. Aug. 2024, 16:04] [Kommentare: 1 - 31. Aug. 2024, 16:30]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]