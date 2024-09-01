amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
03.Sep.2024
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • News for July/August 2024
  • Old articles from Génération 4 19 to 22: News: Sales Curve launches Storm, Review of Dragon's Lair: Escape From Singe's Castle, Interview: Janine Pitot, Review of Castle Master, Review of Jumping Jack'Son, News: Les 4 D'Or 1989, Review of Rock Star, Review of Tennis Cup, Review of Austerlitz, Test of John Lowe's Ultimate Darts, etc.
  • Interview with Kari-Pekka Koljonen (author of HippoPlayer)
  • Interview with Gary Carlston (head of Brøderbund)
  • Hardware: Amiga Mouse Pad
  • Review of AmiDream
  • The best of Byte from August 1987 to April 1989
  • File: The reasons for Escom's bankruptcy
  • File: Scrolling on the Amiga
  • Tutorial: CompactFlash AmigaOS under Linux with FS-UAE
  • Tutorial: Wi-Fi on Amiga 1200 (with Prism2 V2 and MiamiDX) (update)
  • Tutorial: Common GUI design problems
  • DIY: Repairing an Amiga 1000 (black screen, WCS memory)
  • DIY: Making your own Amiga arcade controller (improved model) (update)
  • Point of view: My VD0 story, the invention of the recoverable RAM disk
  • Point of view: Beyond BBS - Internet solutions for 8-bit Commodores and my plans in this area
  • Special quiz about The Secret Of Monkey Island
