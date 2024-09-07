amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

08.Sep.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 07.09.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.09.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amidon_OS3.zip           comm/net   1.8M  68k A Mastodon client for Amiga
amigassh.lha             comm/net   107K  68k SSH2 for the Amiga
complex-cyboman6.zip     demo/aga   36K   68k Intro - 3rd at 68k Inside 2024
satellite-naomi.lha      demo/aga   25M   68k 2nd place at Xenium 2024
Artstate-PartyPack18.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack April 7th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack19.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack May 20th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack20.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack May 27th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack22.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack July 7th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack23.adf demo/disk  880K  68k Demopack August 28th 2024
AST-Party_Pack_17.zip    demo/disk  807K  68k Demopack April 1st 2024
DanbosAtBBQ.adf          demo/disk  880K  68k OCS/ECS demo 2nd at Shadow Pa...
gtn-cockbusters.adf      demo/disk  880K  68k 1st place at Xenium 2024
lastminuteman-cosmico... demo/euro  220K  68k 1st in the @Party 2024 OCS/ECS
saxtorptrading-partyp... demo/euro  240K  68k OCS/ECS demo from Reunion (.s...
ALittleBlue.lha          demo/intro 40K   68k Intro from High Coast Hack 2024
dotsdotsdots.zip         demo/intro 19K   68k OCS/ECS intro August 2024
titan-20.zip             demo/intro 38K   68k AGA intro August 2024 - Evoke
boom_party_2025_invit... demo/misc  162K  68k 4th place at Xenium 2024
gtn-thelostpixellersv... demo/slide 654K  68k 3rd place at Xenium 2024
chiperia11.zip           demo/sound 383K  68k OCS/ECS Musicdisk
nah-diversity.zip        demo/sound 32M   68k 5th place at Xenium 2024
asm-kurs_ram_jam.zip     dev/asm    6.1M      Assembly course, German
CVBasic.lha              dev/cross  396K  68k BASIC compiler for Colecovisi...
F1GP2024Carset.lha       game/data  10K       2024 Carset for F1GP
level2silhouette.lha     game/jump  512K  68k Level 2 of Platformer Silhoue...
silhouette-threat-AGA... game/jump  438K  68k Level 1 of Platformer Silhoue...
untangle.lha             game/wb    29K   68k Untangle set of dots joined b...
FlashMandelVE.lha        gfx/fract  27M   68k FlashMandel "Vamped Edition" ...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.9M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.2M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.5M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Pletter.lha              util/arc   39K   68k Compressor for MSX/ColecoVisi...
AmiSSL-5.17-OS3.lha      util/libs  3.7M  68k OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.17-OS4.lha      util/libs  3.4M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.17-SDK.lha      util/libs  2.3M  AOS OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmigaGPT.lha             util/misc  221K  AOS App for chatting to ChatGPT
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  22M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
FindIconsBy.lha          util/wb    11K   68k Search for icons by tooltype/...
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Sep. 2024, 09:12] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.