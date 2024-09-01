|10.Sep.2024
| MorphOS: E-Mail-Programm Iris 1.34
Bereits vor knapp einer Woche hatte Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek die Version 1.34 seines E-Mail-Programms Iris für MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Detail:
(dr)
- Fixed a crash during update check on some configurations
- Fixed a crash when editing a message in a locally mapped folder
- Fixed not to duplicate messages when editing a message in locally mapped folder or local storage
- Increased mail filter string length limit
- Updated WebKit and associated libraries
- Shows a popup window w/ progress bar when downloading an update
