04.Okt.2024

Amiga Kit: Updates für die A600GS-Spielekonsole

In den letzten Tagen wurden Updates für den A600GS-Computers veröffentlich. Unter anderem können nun AmiStore-Einkäufe und -Downloads direkt auf dem A600GS angezeigt und auf die Arbeitspartition oder USB-Sticks heruntergeladen werden (Screenshot). Außerdem wurde ein neuer interner Build von YAM 2.10 hinzugefügt (Screenshot). Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:



Version 46.1.840 (03/10/2024):



SystemV46: Add default tool of Multiview to ENVARC:SYS icons

AK-ILBM datatype replaces the AROS ILBM datatype A600GS: Add Purchases and Downloads panel to allow downloading of products purchased on AmiStore

Refactor update progress reporting to a global method in the application class, to allow easy reuse between classes and access by deeeply nested object methods.

Add network download progress reporting using the new framework

Add force option behind the scenes to allow skipping the checksum optimisation when updating from the advanced section.

System / Programs / AppInstalls archives: Update installer scripts to support above force option Version 46.1.825 (24/09/2024):



Programs: Network drawer (added)

Yam 2.10 application new build (added)

Dopus4: added Download button for retrieving files from the internet

SnoopDOS 3.11 (added) SystemV46: Picture Datatype 46.15 (updated)

AMISSL 5.17 (updated)

DefIcons 46.7 (updated)

Version 46.18 (updated)

CLI 46.9 (updated)

Wget 1.12 (added)

MultiView: bug fixed where it was always returning 1. Now returns 0 success and 20 failure

AB-Dock: Add YAM icon and separator

MUIMaster Library v19.71 (updated)

Zune Prefs (added) A600GS: Add advance section to the updates area, that allows selective updating / reinstalling of the most recent updates. The default method is preferred for more efficient update, but the extra control will allow fixing problems and reinstalling accidentally deleted component updates

Under some situations the inserted USB sticks and drives might not appear in AmiBench, now we force a refresh of the USB data before each restart of AmiBench. (dr)



