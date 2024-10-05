|06.Okt.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 05.10.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.10.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
BeeBase-1.1.lha biz/dbase 8.4M MOS Programmable relational datab...
amigassh.lha comm/net 108K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
italodi2co.zip demo/disk 773K 68k Demopack September 2024
theloop-final.zip demo/file 551K 68k The Loop by Ghostown & Haujobb
dnb.zip demo/intro 74K 68k 40k intro - September 2024
CDPlayerSDK.lha dev/c 4K Updated cdplayer.library SDK
HWP_Pangomonium.lha dev/hwood 14M MOS Powerful text & gfx engine fo...
MemLeakZ.lha dev/misc 3K 68k Watch memory usage, detect me...
anaiis.lha driver/oth 249K 68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.24
anaiis_massive.lha driver/oth 46K 68k Massive release 1.24
anaiis_xmass.lha driver/oth 90K 68k xmass examine massstorage
AmiRobbo2_DEMO.adf game/demo 880K Ami Robbo 2 playable demo
TheLostPixel.lha game/jump 464K 68k The Lost Pixel
CiemnaStrona.lha game/role 3.4M 68k Graphics adventure in Polish ...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Bridge.lha misc/emu 27K 68k improved replacement for PCMo...
CentralPoint.zip mods/crash 79K Minimalist Hiphop/Jungle. 8 b...
Cryos.zip mods/crash 72K Title Music for XP8. 8 bit xm
FrontalLobe.zip mods/crash 167K Jungle Tech from '97. 8 bit xm
Hoverkill.zip mods/crash 195K Game soundtrack. Multiple 8 b...
NuclearWinter.zip mods/crash 193K Moody Track from '94. 8 bit xm
Paranoiassimilate.zip mods/crash 76K Melancholy Piano 8-track/8 bi...
rogue_combat_11.zip mods/crash 85K Looping Game Music. 8 bit xm
rogue_combat_13.zip mods/crash 79K Looping Game Music. 8 bit xm
rogue_combat_14.zip mods/crash 60K Looping Game Music. 8 bit xm
ServingEntrails.zip mods/crash 290K Metal Hiphop w/ Amen Break. 8...
NRGardens24.lha mods/misc 132K Ninja Remix Palace Gardens 24...
DeluxeIcons.zip pix/picon 48M 146 Dual-PNG icons for 59 games
miscfixed.lha text/bfont 2K 4x6 monospace font
CharacterMap.lha text/misc 72K 68k Browse character set and copy...
ToolsMenu.lha util/cdity 79K 68k Add tools and projects to the...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 17M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
ScreenTime.lha util/time 73K 68k Screen clock with calendar
DrawerGenie.lha util/wb 325K 68k Toolbar for Workbench Drawers
