|13.Okt.2024
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.10.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.10.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
x5kbootmedium.zip doc/tut 16Mb 4.0 Create X5000 boot medium from a ...
x5kbootstick.zip doc/tut 26Mb 4.0 Create a USB installation stick ...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 9Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amifish.lha gam/boa 4Mb 4.0 Chess program compatible with UC...
hwp_malibu.lha lib/hol 638kb 4.0 Run Scala presentations
smbfs.lha net/sam 561kb 4.0 SMB file system client; compleme...
[Meldung: 13. Okt. 2024, 12:55] [Kommentare: 3 - 13. Okt. 2024, 22:23]
