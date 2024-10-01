22.Okt.2024

Emulator: WinUAE 5.3.1

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 5.3.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:



New features Added Picmatic Marbelle Vice and Tierras Salvajes 100Hz TV laser disc arcade game support. Updates Implemented OpalVision undocumented automatic VRAM bank switch. King of Karate demo now have working scrolling background.

Implemented Mediator 1200TX 2x4M PCI window mode.

Serial port emulation updates: transmit speed is now more accurate, receive speed is throttled if data is arriving too quickly.

CTRL+F12 windowed/fullscreen switch now remembers previous fullscreen mode (fullscreen or full-window) and it is stored between sessions in registr/ini. Bug fixes Fixed GamePorts panel “Swap ports”.

Some screen resolution/font combinations caused crash when on screen keyboard was opened.

Fixed music glitch in James Pond 2 (non-AGA). Most likely also affected some other interrupt based music players too.

Golem SCSI II HD controller configuration didn’t load correctly.

Fixed SPRxPOS modification in last possible moment being missed causing sprite to be disabled. (Fixes Reshoot R background flickering)

Fixed possible crash when AmigaOS 4 resets during boot and switches to PPC mode if directory filesystem emulation was in use.

SCSI CD audio PLAY AUDIO TRACK/INDEX returned error if end track was higher than last track. SCSI spec allows it and it should not cause error.

Prometheus Firestorm PCI bridge interrupt state bit was inverted. (nba)



