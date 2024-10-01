29.Okt.2024

A600GS: Update 46.1.864 mit Floppy-Drive-Unterstützung

Mit dem neuen Update v46.1.864 für den A600GS-Computer führt Hersteller Amiga Kit unter anderem die Unterstützung von Diskettenlaufwerken über Drawbridge (amiga-news.de berichtete) ein. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:



System-v46-Updates: ARM Graphics Library: Add Text backend function to support generate to the antialiased text alpha template. Give 10% additional speedup on text rendering. BugFix: RGB src image with no mask was not handled correctly, resulting in no rendering at all in some cases or incorrect alpha in others.

ShowSlide v46.1 added to C directory.

AmiBench: Migrate to using an intermediate AmiBench-Startup script before the traditional User-Startup and filter the latter from update archives. Now the user can edit and customise this without having customistions overwritten

AmiSSL v5.18 updated

Icon Library v51.4.589 updated

Version command v46.21 updated

CLI v46.10 updated

Add def_DF0.info et al and snapshot the lower half of screen under current disks.

AB-Dock: Use custom rendering to draw IntuiText based lables, cacheing the font etc to try and reduce text flicker.

SetGadgetAttrs( node, GA_Selected,....) caused TWO refreshes under AROS (and none under OS3.x) Replace with SetAttrs() followed by RefreshGList() A600GS-Updates: Add support for Floppy disk drives through Drawbridge.

Add note about pressing fire button to enable DB9 joysticks (nba)



