|05.Nov.2024
David Brunet (ANF)
| Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert.
(nba)
- News for September/October 2024.
- Old articles from Génération 4 23 to 25: Review of Operation Stealth, Review of Wipe Out, File: Cabal, the movie, the video game, News: Disney turns to microcomputing, Review of Battlemaster, Reiew of Back To The Future Part 2, Review of Flood, File: Dick Tracy, the movie, the video game, Interview with Jim Walls, Review of Wings Of Fury, Review of Neuromancer, etc.
- Interview with Cyril Houzé (Dune AGA graphic designer).
- Interview with Steve Hammond (game designer from DMA Design).
- The best of Byte from February to August 1990.
- File: The "Who's who?" of Commodore and the Amiga.
- File: David Plummer's biography.
- File: Tracking routines in Graftgold's Amiga games.
- Tutorial: Installing Odyssey 64-bit on AROS as a Linux host.
- Tutorial: How to configure and use Synergy Server and Synergy Client on MorphOS.
- Tutorial: How to create a Kickstart diskette for the Amiga 1000 with WinUAE.
- DIY: Restoring two Amiga 4000s.
- Programming: Assembler - Programming a cracktro on the Amiga.
- Programming: Creating a demo - chapter 3, part 2, the sprites.
- Special quiz about the A600GS.
