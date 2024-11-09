|10.Nov.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 09.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.11.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigassh.lha comm/net 108K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
getopt_long.lha dev/c 21K 68k GNU conform ReadArgs wrapper
xlink.lha dev/misc 33K 68k Virtual linking of AmigaDOS m...
TheLostPixel.lha game/jump 432K 68k The Lost Pixel
labyrinth64.lha game/misc 137K 68k Remake of Commodore 64 game L...
FlashMandelVE.lha gfx/fract 28M 68k FlashMandel "Vamped Edition" ...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 9.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 9.5M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 9.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
ctools.lha misc/emu 123K MOS Manipulate C64/C128 CP/M disk...
MagicUAE-Legacy.zip misc/emu 50M 20 Optimized configurations f...
TaterTerrorCancel.lha mods/misc 2.9M Tater Terror Canceled Tracks ...
GF4RSIDE.zip pix/misc 85K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
pOS_A4000.jpg pix/misc 977K A4000 Emulator - 68040 mit MMU
NAFCYI1991S3-B01.zip text/bfont 2.0M NAFCYI Fall 1991 (BMP Fonts)
CharacterMap.lha text/misc 72K 68k Browse character set and copy...
CPU-A.lha util/moni 460K 68k System Information Tool
isomount.lha util/rexx 96K Mounting ipf,dms,adf,hdf,iso ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Nov. 2024, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
