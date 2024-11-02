amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 AROS x86_64: Version 20241102-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs
Der AROS-Entwickler Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz hatte seinem stabilen Zweig von AROS für 64-Bit Intel und AMD Prozessoren den Codenamen ABIv11 gegeben, um ihn von der in Arbeit befindlichen ABIv1-Version im Haupt-AROS-Repository zu unterscheiden. Die neue Version löst den Vorgänger vom April 2023 ab und enthält zahlreiche Neuerungen:

Functionalities:
  • BoingIconBar closes with CTRL-C (Mazze)
  • Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood)
  • Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood)
  • Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood)
  • Offline wolumes showing correct icons in Wanderer (Kalamatee)
  • Improvements to identification of filesystems in icon.library (Kalamatee)
  • Added name pattern matching to Break command (Mazze)
  • Initial work on supporting RISC-V architecture (Kalamatee)
  • Further work in InstallAROS to support EFI booting (Kalamatee)
  • Implemented processing ARexx commands in Zune (deadwood)
  • Updated to new pthread library from BSzili (deadwood)
Updates:
  • AROS build system (deadwood, Kalamatee, Johan G)
  • Kernel (Kalamatee)
  • Documentation (Mazze)
  • Prefs/Boot v1.4 (deadwood)
  • Italian and Polish translations (AMIGASYSTEM, retrofaza)
  • Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)
  • Decoration v1.10 (deadwood)
  • grub 2.06 (Kalamatee)
  • nvme.device v0.77 (Kalamatee)
  • Assign v50.13 (Kalamatee)
  • icon.library v44.8 (Kalamatee)
  • acpica v20230331 / acpica.library v1.9 (Kalamatee)
  • cunit 3.2.7 (Kalamatee)
  • boost preprocessor 1.82.0 (Kalamatee)
  • Swedish, USA keymaps (Johan G)
64-bit support:
  • Title.mui (bugs: wrong size of storage variable) (deadwood)
  • 64-bit compliant implementation of random() function (deadwood)
  • Listtree.mcc (bugs: wrong literals in 64-bit mode) (deadwood)
  • 64-bit fixes in AHI (Kalamatee)
  • sfs-handler (fix ExAll() for 64-bit) (Kalamatee)
  • crt.library (bugs: wrong stack alignment in vfork()) (Johan G)
  • pipe-handler (bugs: wrong size of storage variable) (deadwood)
68k support:
  • cdrom-handler (make it work under AmigaOS) (Stefan Reinauer)
Functional fixes:
  • AboutWindow.mcc (bugs: closing window does not work) (deadwood)
  • InstallAROS (bugs: Windows entry not added to grub) (deadwood)
  • Prefs/Pointer (regression fix) (deadwood)
  • Italian keymap (deadwood)
  • fat-handler (bugs: #107) (deadwood)
  • sfs-handler (bugs: #100) (deadwood)
  • workbench.library (bugs: #64) (deadwood)
  • pciusb.device (bugs: #111) (deadwood)
  • String.mui (bugs: #104) (deadwood)
  • Wanderer (bugs: #107, #105, #125, #140, #25, #26) (deadwood)
  • emul-handler (bugs: wrong errno translation, #107, #134) (deadwood)
  • diskimage.device (update to use new C library) (deadwood)
  • FTManager (bugs: assign value localized) (retrofaza)
  • stdlib.library (bugs: wrong support for '*' in sscanf) (deadwood)
  • camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr)
  • drom-handler (Stefan Reinauer)
  • dos.library (#128) (deadwood)
  • ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood)
  • ahci.device (bugs: #135, #108) (deadwood)
  • exec.library (bugs: pools grow not using pool requirements) (deadwood)
  • rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg)
  • e1000.device (optimize performance) (Kalamatee)
  • crt.library (bugs: wrong setbuf(), setvbuf() behavior) (Kalamatee)
  • i8042.hidd (use ACPI to detect ps/2 devices) (Kalamatee)
  • exec.library (correction to Cause()) (Kalamatee)
  • serial.hidd (bugs: interrupt handlers not removed when unit disposed) (Kalamatee)
  • crt.library (implement asprintf() and vasprintf()) (Kalamatee)
  • crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program, fields not zeroed in stat()) (deadwood)
  • Status (bugs: COMMAND parameter is case sensitive) (Mazze)
  • locale.library (bugs: wrong behavior in OpenCatalog()) (Kalamatee)
  • muimaster.library (bugs: wrong rendering of disabled object with children) (Kalamatee)
  • afs-handler (bugs: OpenFromLock() returns NULL on success) (Jason S. McMullan)
  • List.mui (bugs: memory leak) (deadwood)
  • crt.library (bugs: multithreaded opening fds not safe) (deadwood)
  • IconList.mui (bugs: #144) (deadwood)
  • Prefs/Wanderer (retrofaza)
  • mathieeedoubbas.library (bugs: wrong calculations in IEEEDPMul()) (Johan G)
  • stdlib.library (bugs: some fields left uninitialized in gmtime_r) (deadwood)
  • timer.device (bugs: #157) (deadwood)
Stability fixes:
  • Imageadjust.mui (arkade, Kalamatee)
  • AboutWindow.mcc (bugs: memory trashing) (deadwood)
  • KeyShow (bugs: memory trashing) (deadwood, Mazze)
  • Aream.mui (bugs: reading random memory for frames) (deadwood)
  • crt.library (bugs: crash in free()) (deadwood)
  • debug.library (bugs: buffer overrun) (deadwood)
  • pcnet32.device (bugs: #138) (deadwood)
  • alsa.audio (bugs: crash on Ubuntu 24.04) (deadwood)
(cg)

[Meldung: 14. Nov. 2024, 23:35] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Nov. 2024, 06:19]
