17.Nov.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 16.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.11.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
TuneFinder.lha           comm/misc  57K   68k Search and display online rad...
less-mos.lha             dev/gg     1.1M  68k Viewer program similar to "more"
xlink.lha                dev/misc   310K  68k Virtual linking of AmigaDOS m...
FileSystemStressTest.lha disk/misc  21K   68k Stress tests disks and file s...
ham_convert.zip          gfx/conv   7.0M      HAM graphic converter
SilkRAW_AROS.lha         gfx/misc   3.3M  x86 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
SilkRAW_MorphOS.lha      gfx/misc   3.1M  MOS GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
SilkRAW_OS4.lha          gfx/misc   4.4M  OS4 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
BrokenSystem.lha         mods/misc  1.9M      16bit 4ch Amiga Metal Rock by...
GoVD_GI.lha              pix/icon   6K        GlowIcon for GoVD
sysvars.lha              util/boot  24K   68k Put system information in env...
rtGetModeID.lha          util/cli   8K    68k get screenmode information in...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  687K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  797K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  867K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  17M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
A1200-PiStorm32-Pi4.lha  util/moni  3K    68k SysSpeed Module: A1200 - PiSt...
A1200-PiStorm32-Pi4AI... util/moni  3K    68k AIBB 6.x Module: A1200 - PiSt...
CPU-A.lha                util/moni  472K  68k System Information Tool
GoVD.lha                 util/wb    22K   68k Virtual Desktops for Workbench
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Nov. 2024, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
