01.Dez.2024



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.11.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
MilkyTracker_1.05.00.lha  Audio/Tracker             An XM/MOD tracker by th...
png2c_1.0.lha             Development/C             Convert png images to A...
AmiArcadia_33.60.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
SDDapple_0.14.lha         Emulation                 An Apple ][+ and //e em...
PacMan-SDL_1.0.lha        Games/Action              Port of PacMan-SDL
MCE_15.23.lha             Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
Woof_15.0.0.lha           Games/Shoot3D             Woof! is a continuation...
EgoBoo_2.22.lha           Games/Shoot3D             An old quick port of Eg...
fheroes2_1.1.4.lha        Games/Strategy            fheroes2 is a recreatio...
Rob-O-Tronic_1.0.lha      Games/Think               Port of Rob-O-Tronic by...
UHCTools_1.8.lha          Misc                      A collection of program...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Dez. 2024, 09:06] [Kommentare: 0]
