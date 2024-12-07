|08.Dez.2024
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 07.12.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.12.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 10Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
mgba.lha emu/gam 4Mb 4.1 GB/GBC/GBA Emulator
roguefootballcardgame... gam/car 6Mb 4.0 Card game by AmiGameJam
jfduke3d.lha gam/fps 119Mb 4.1 JonoF's Duke Nukem 3D Port
prboom-plus.lha gam/fps 15Mb 4.1 An improvement on id Software�...
processactionreply.lha gam/uti 615kb 4.0 fun hack, works like action repl...
iff-converter.lha gra/con 1Mb 4.0 Convert images into raw format.
flashmandelng.lha gra/mis 35Mb 4.1 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
litexl.lha uti/tex 2Mb 4.1 A lightweight text editor writte...
(snx)
