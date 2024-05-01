AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.7 (x86)

Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" liegt nun in der Version 2.7 für x86-Rechner vor. Als Downloads stehen eine DVD-ISO-Datei und ein USB-Flash- ("VHD-") Abbild zur Verfügung. Das VHD-Abbild kann als Festplatte in virtuellen Maschinen wie VMware, VirtualBox und QEmu verwendet werden. Ein archiv um bestehende Installationen von AROS One 2.6 auf die neueste Ausgabe zu aktualisieren wird ebenfalls angeboten.



AORS One 2.7, nach Angaben des Herausgebers die "zweifellos stabilste Version von AROS x86, die je veröffentlicht wurde", beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:



Update AROS One Core Camdusbmidi.class

IconDrawerList.mui

IconList.mui

IconVolumeList.mui

i8042.hidd

pc105_s

pcnet32.device

rtl8139.device

ahci.device

ram-handler

camd.library

crt.library

debug.library

muimaster.library

stdlib.library

workbench.library

Update Catalogs

Wanderer

WBRename (Wanderer)

DiskInfo (Wanderer) Update AROS One Apps: OWB v2.1

FastTracker2 Clone v1.66

Protrekkr 2.7.5

PixieView 1.10

Acuario Final Version

AmiTranslate v0.4

ThemeEdit v0.4

BeeBase v1.1

Image2PDF 2.7

SilkRAW v3.0

IconSplitter

Legadon v0.2

VAMP v3.10

AGet (Version UHC-Tools)

Unshield v1.51

GLFW v3.4

RayLib 5.0

Malibu.hwp v1.5

Rapagui.hwp v2.2

Sid.hwp v2.0

Neandertaler (Demo Scene)

Organica (Demo Scene) Update AROS One OS System: Python v3.3.7

SMB2 (Update Script)

Amiga-Games (Emulation Games)

Amiga-Games (Amibridge)

New Transparent Versions of Pointers

CAB-I (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)

CAB-M (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)

M4A (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)

MKV (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)

WEBM (Descriptor Datatypes + Def_Icons)

AmiStart (Update Config)

Aros One About (Update Theme)

InstallAROS (Update Theme)

ArosPDF (New Buttons)

DOpus4 (Update Config)

MPlayer (Update Theme)

ZuneARC (Update Config)

Set ScreenMode

Config-Apparence (Update)

Config-Wanderer (Update)

Config-Zune (Update)

Wanderer Themes (Update)

New Config Folders (Skins-Apps, Patterns-Skin)

WeatherBar (New Theme Prefs)

WGetGUI (New Theme)

DOSBox (Manual Multilanguage PDF version)

aMP3ToWAV (New Theme Prefs)

AROSAmp (New Theme Prefs)

AyPlayer (New Theme Prefs)

MeteMP3 (New Theme Prefs)

ModExplorerCE (New Theme Prefs)

ModExplorerNG (New Theme Prefs)

RNOTunes (New Theme Prefs)

ZAMP (New Theme Prefs)

ZuPaPlayer (New Theme Prefs)(New Theme Prefs)

VAMP (New Theme Prefs)

AmiFox (New Theme Prefs)

New Theme “Crystal”

New Theme “ArosOne BlueWave” Update AROS One Games: AmiFish

BlackIvan (Update anf KeyReg)

Blackjuan Poker (Update)

Sqrxz 1-2-3-4 (4 Games)

Soliton v2.2 (HQ PNG Graphics and Theme Prefs)

LBreakout2 2.6.3 (Work Fine) UPDATE CORE:



Functionalities: Implemented processing ARexx commands in Zune (deadwood)

Updated to new pthread library from BSzili (deadwood)

Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood)

Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood)

Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood) Update: Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)

Sweedish keymap (Johan G) Functional fixes: Wanderer (bugs: #125, #140, #25, #26) (deadwood)

List.mui (bugs: memory leak) (deadwood)

crt.library (bugs: multithreaded opening fds not safe) (deadwood)

IconList.mui (bugs: #144) (deadwood)

String.mui (bugs: does not support MIUA_Text_Contents) (deadwood)

stdlib.library (bugs: wrong timezone in localtime_r()) (deadwood)

camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr)

ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood)

ahci.device (bugs: #135, unnecessary 60MB memory allocation) (deadwood)

Wanderer (bugs: 105, offline volumes showing with "ghost" icons) (Kalamatee)

rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg) Stability fixes: crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program) (deadwood)

crt.library (bugs: crash in free()) (deadwood)

debug.library (bugs: buffer overrun) (deadwood)

stdlib.library (bugs: some fields left uninitialized in gmtime_r) (deadwood) (cg)



