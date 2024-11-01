amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
16.Dez.2024



 Ballerspiel-Neuauflage: Extreme Violence 2 V0.10
'pixelplop' entwickelt für den diesjährigen AmiGameJam einen Nachfolger für das im Jahre 1993 von Simon Green veröffentlichte Shareware-Spiel Extreme Violence, der nun vier statt nur zwei Spieler unterstützt (amiga-news.de berichtete). In der aktuellen Version 0.10 sind seit unserer letzten Meldung einige Neuerungen hinzugekommen und Änderungen vorgenommen worden.

Neuerungen auf einen Blick:
  • Fixed potential crash when in Frontend on some systems.
  • Fixed crash on exit.
  • Fixed Loading Screen and Frontend Menus running too fast.
  • Fixed big graphical glitches when the map preview scrolls on and off.
  • A lot of restructuring to try and make the game more system friendly
  • If a player gets several kills in quick succession an announcer will say "EXTREME"!
  • AI Bots should be able to correct themselves if they get stuck going around in circles for a while.
  • 1 line fix that stops the game crashing if there are no AI players!!!
  • AI will attempt to dodge incoming bullets.
  • Improvements to the AI path finding.
  • Players should no longer be able to get walled in when level generates.
  • Enabling the Extra Joysticks should not crash the game when temporarily re-enabling the system.
  • Radar dots are now the correct colours for all players in horizontal split.
  • Option to turn on/off permanent blood splats.
  • Option to turn on/off spectating other players until after all human players are out.
Extreme Violence 2 setzt einen Amiga mit OCS-Chipsatz und 1 MB Chip RAM voraus und kann gegen eine freiwillige Spende heruntergeladen werden (Longplay der V0.9 des Autors). (nba)

[Meldung: 16. Dez. 2024, 19:29] [Kommentare: 0]
