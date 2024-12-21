|22.Dez.2024
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 21.12.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.12.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
lua.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Lua is a powerful, efficient, li...
pcre2.lha dev/lib 4Mb 4.1 PCRE2 (Perl-compatible regular e...
cppcheck.lha dev/uti 4Mb 4.1 A static analysis tool for C/C++...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
catacombgl.lha gam/fps 2Mb 4.1 A source port of Catacomb 3D and...
iconecta.lha net/mis 3Mb 4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
unshield.lha uti/arc 132kb 4.1 Tool and library to extract CAB ...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 874kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
ifarchive_dl.lha uti/scr 5kb 4.1 Script to download (ScummVM) sup...
(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2024, 09:40] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]