Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 12.3

Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version beinhaltet folgende Änderungen: 12.3: lspci sources included the wrong header, is BSD-only, should be which is POSIX.

12.3: Fixed a defect in the mediator emulation setup.

12.2: The "lspci" program accepts now an additional argument, namely "NUMERIC". If set, then it does not attempt to resolve the PCI vendor and device ID to human-readable numbers but rather prints their hex values.

12.2: Dynamic PCI initialization through external segments was augmented. Init functions receive now one additional argument in a1, and may return a (non-NULL) pointer. Initially, Init functions are called with this argument set to NULL, and receive in register a0 a pointer to a RDArgs structure for command line parsing. If they return a non-NULL pointer and not a small number as error code, they are called *once again* the PCI environment is completely setup. They then receive NULL as RDArgs in a0, but its own (previous) return code in a1 to complete a potential initialization of a device. (cg)



