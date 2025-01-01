13.Jan.2025









HxC Floppy-Emulator: Software V2.16.10.1

Der Floppy-Emulator HxC von Jean-Francois Del Nero ersetzt vollständig das Diskettenlaufwerk (eines Amigas) durch ein elektronisches Gerät. Das im Jahr 2006 gestartete Projekt ist in zwei Ausführungen verfügbar, mit SD-Karte-Anschluss oder mit USB-Anschluss (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Nun wurde eine neue Version der HxC Floppy Emulator Software veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen: New Writer : PNG file (Disk/tracks and stream layouts) -> Disk layout can now be exported into a PNG file (for disk analysis) !

HFE v1/v2/v3, hxcstream and xml write protect flag support implemented.

Command line hxcfe tool : Multiples-output image conversion support added.

Example : Convert a disk image to HFE and BMP :

hxcfe -finput:"path/input.img" -conv:HXC_HFE -foutput:"path/output.hfe" -conv:BMP_DISK_IMAGE -foutput:"path/output.bmp"

Example : Convert a disk image to HFE and BMP : hxcfe -finput:"path/input.img" -conv:HXC_HFE -foutput:"path/output.hfe" -conv:BMP_DISK_IMAGE -foutput:"path/output.bmp" DosDiskBrowser build : IMG files support added.

SD HxC configuration window : Fix custom settings selection.

Fix stream files import : Fix possible crash issue.

hxcstream : manage null pulses.

DMK loader : HD disk images support.

Apple II : Sector decoder : fix and optimization.

GUI : The software accept command line parameter to load image. (WIP)

e.g. : hxcfloppyemulator.exe file_image_path/image.img

e.g. : hxcfloppyemulator.exe file_image_path/image.img zlib updated to v1.3.1

libexpat updated to v2.6.4 ( Security update : CVE-2024-45490 / CVE-2024-45491 / CVE-2024-45492 )

DMK export : align all sectors ID (IDAM and DAM)

EDE File Loader : Unidentified DD Image format code (0x00) support added.

Tested against the Giebler Ensoniq Disk Extractor Shareware Version 1.0.9. (EDE109)

Tested against the Giebler Ensoniq Disk Extractor Shareware Version 1.0.9. (EDE109) Disk viewer : Rendering enhanced : alpha blending and better drawing.

Zoom support.

Better weak bits placement precision.

GUI : Area zoom and selection changed to make it more natural/user friendly.



Zoom support. Better weak bits placement precision. GUI : Area zoom and selection changed to make it more natural/user friendly. New SECTOR_SIZE_FIELD_MASK variable to set the sector size id mask.

SCP Writer : Align tracks to the first index.

FLTK updated to v1.4.1 for all platforms.

New Loader : Mame MFI files. (WIP!)

IMD Loader/Writer : Missing data mark support.

New Loader : Hampa Hug's PCE PRI. (WIP!) New build target : Emscripten / Web page version

URL : https://hxc2001.com/hxcfesw/ (Warning : Experimental state !)

URL : https://hxc2001.com/hxcfesw/ (Warning : Experimental state !) SAP Loader (Thomson TO8) : SAP_LOADER_GAP3_VALUE setting to change/force the GAP 3 length.

CPC EDSK writer : GAP 3 value guessing + CPCDSK_WRITER_GAP3_VALUE setting to force it to a specific length.

86Box 86F Loader Fixed.

Script : Binary format support (0bxxxxx e.g. 0b101010)

New XML formats definitions : Roland W30, Alesis DataDisk.

XML export : CRC32 disk value added. Configuration file : New parameter. (dr)



[Meldung: 13. Jan. 2025, 06:19] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

