13.Jan.2025



 HxC Floppy-Emulator: Software V2.16.10.1
Der Floppy-Emulator HxC von Jean-Francois Del Nero ersetzt vollständig das Diskettenlaufwerk (eines Amigas) durch ein elektronisches Gerät. Das im Jahr 2006 gestartete Projekt ist in zwei Ausführungen verfügbar, mit SD-Karte-Anschluss oder mit USB-Anschluss (amiga-news.de berichtete).

Nun wurde eine neue Version der HxC Floppy Emulator Software veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
  • New Writer : PNG file (Disk/tracks and stream layouts) -> Disk layout can now be exported into a PNG file (for disk analysis) !
  • HFE v1/v2/v3, hxcstream and xml write protect flag support implemented.
  • Command line hxcfe tool : Multiples-output image conversion support added.
    Example : Convert a disk image to HFE and BMP :
    hxcfe -finput:"path/input.img" -conv:HXC_HFE -foutput:"path/output.hfe" -conv:BMP_DISK_IMAGE -foutput:"path/output.bmp"
  • DosDiskBrowser build : IMG files support added.
  • SD HxC configuration window : Fix custom settings selection.
  • Fix stream files import : Fix possible crash issue.
  • hxcstream : manage null pulses.
  • DMK loader : HD disk images support.
  • Apple II : Sector decoder : fix and optimization.
  • GUI : The software accept command line parameter to load image. (WIP)
    e.g. : hxcfloppyemulator.exe file_image_path/image.img
  • zlib updated to v1.3.1
  • libexpat updated to v2.6.4 ( Security update : CVE-2024-45490 / CVE-2024-45491 / CVE-2024-45492 )
  • DMK export : align all sectors ID (IDAM and DAM)
  • EDE File Loader : Unidentified DD Image format code (0x00) support added.
    Tested against the Giebler Ensoniq Disk Extractor Shareware Version 1.0.9. (EDE109)
  • Disk viewer : Rendering enhanced : alpha blending and better drawing.
    Zoom support.
    Better weak bits placement precision.
    GUI : Area zoom and selection changed to make it more natural/user friendly.
  • New SECTOR_SIZE_FIELD_MASK variable to set the sector size id mask.
  • SCP Writer : Align tracks to the first index.
  • FLTK updated to v1.4.1 for all platforms.
  • New Loader : Mame MFI files. (WIP!)
  • IMD Loader/Writer : Missing data mark support.
  • New Loader : Hampa Hug's PCE PRI. (WIP!) New build target : Emscripten / Web page version
    URL : https://hxc2001.com/hxcfesw/ (Warning : Experimental state !)
  • SAP Loader (Thomson TO8) : SAP_LOADER_GAP3_VALUE setting to change/force the GAP 3 length.
  • CPC EDSK writer : GAP 3 value guessing + CPCDSK_WRITER_GAP3_VALUE setting to force it to a specific length.
  • 86Box 86F Loader Fixed.
  • Script : Binary format support (0bxxxxx e.g. 0b101010)
  • New XML formats definitions : Roland W30, Alesis DataDisk.
  • XML export : CRC32 disk value added. Configuration file : New parameter.
(dr)

[Meldung: 13. Jan. 2025, 06:19] [Kommentare: 0]
.
