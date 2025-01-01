amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
16.Jan.2025



 Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 3.2
vAmiga ist ein Amiga-Emulator für macOS. Änderungen in Version 3.2:

Enhancenemts:
  • Improved Dashboard (#856)
  • User-selectable number formats in inspector (#862)
  • Auto-completion for enum-like options in RetroShell (#861)
  • Framebuffer screenshots (#863)
Bug fixes:
  • The emulator does no longer crash when a dropdown menu in a shrinked toolbar is selected.
Internal changes:
  • Switched Swift interoperability from C to C++.
  • Encapsulated more data structures and types in the vAmiga namespace.
(cg)

[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2025, 21:36] [Kommentare: 1 - 17. Jan. 2025, 11:54]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.