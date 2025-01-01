|16.Jan.2025
| Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 3.2
vAmiga ist ein Amiga-Emulator für macOS. Änderungen in Version 3.2:
Enhancenemts:
Bug fixes:
- Improved Dashboard (#856)
- User-selectable number formats in inspector (#862)
- Auto-completion for enum-like options in RetroShell (#861)
- Framebuffer screenshots (#863)
Internal changes:
- The emulator does no longer crash when a dropdown menu in a shrinked toolbar is selected.
(cg)
- Switched Swift interoperability from C to C++.
- Encapsulated more data structures and types in the vAmiga namespace.
[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2025, 21:36] [Kommentare: 1 - 17. Jan. 2025, 11:54]
