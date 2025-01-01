|17.Jan.2025
| Plattformspiel: Hotfixes für "Tiny Pixel Adventure"
Bei Tiny Pixel Adventure (Video) handelt es sich um einen klassischen Plattformer. Nachdem vor gut einer Woche die finale Version veröffentlicht worden war (amiga-news.de berichtete), hat der Autor nun einige Fehlerbereinigungen nachgeschoben:
(dr)
- fix some graphics bug in level 23
- Fixed a general bug in the level code display (it could happen that no level code was displayed if you had collected exactly the number of coins)
- Removed the hearts at the beginning of the boss level (was actually only meant to test the level)
- Level 29 small graphic errors fixed
[Meldung: 17. Jan. 2025, 06:13] [Kommentare: 0]
