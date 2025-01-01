amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
17.Jan.2025



 Plattformspiel: Hotfixes für "Tiny Pixel Adventure"
Bei Tiny Pixel Adventure (Video) handelt es sich um einen klassischen Plattformer. Nachdem vor gut einer Woche die finale Version veröffentlicht worden war (amiga-news.de berichtete), hat der Autor nun einige Fehlerbereinigungen nachgeschoben:
  • fix some graphics bug in level 23
  • Fixed a general bug in the level code display (it could happen that no level code was displayed if you had collected exactly the number of coins)
  • Removed the hearts at the beginning of the boss level (was actually only meant to test the level)
  • Level 29 small graphic errors fixed
(dr)

[Meldung: 17. Jan. 2025, 06:13] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.