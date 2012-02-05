|18.Jan.2025
| Betriebssystem: MorphOS 3.19 veröffentlicht
Pressemitteilung: Das MorphOS-Entwicklerteam ist stolz, die sofortige Verfügbarkeit von MorphOS 3.19 bekannt zu geben. Diese Version enthält zahlreiche wichtige Stabilitäts- und Sicherheitsverbesserungen.
Einen ausführlichen Überblick über die in MorphOS 3.19 enthaltenen Änderungen finden Sie in unseren Versionshinweisen:
MorphOS 3.19 boot.img Changes
Quark
Dos
- Fixed the MAC address reading on dual core PowerMac G5 machines
- Prefer the loader-supplied CPU frequency, if available
- When accessing the regular PCI bus, do a type 1 configuration transaction (Sam460LE)
- Fixed time being off by couple of seconds on Mac systems
Intuition
- Improved the ExAll emulation
- Removed unnecessary current directory change in MatchEnd
MarvellDMA
- Corrected the gamma channel handling for copy operation in GetDefaultGammaTables
- Fixed a regression when uncovering hidden windows with Enhanced Display being off
Poseidon
- IDMAWaitCopyASync: fixed a race condition
Ram Disk
- Fixed a language array overflow error
USB
- ACTION_END: Improved compatibility
MorphOS 3.19 Disk Changes
- Improved display of special rawkeys in the keyboard tab
- Fixed initial state of event tracking, action enable/disable buttons
- Fixed a possible illegal access issue for certain HID mouse devices
Ambient
Applications/Flacapella
- Fixed snapshot/unsnapshot to properly retain metadata for SVG icons
- Fixed snapshot/unsnapshot for dualpng icons
- Added multiple new filetype definitions
- Disabled unconditional debug
- Fixed root view icon unsnapshot issues
- Fixed not to show bogus data in the Information window if a disk icon is missing
- Fixed incorrect logic when locating icon Default Tool
Applications/Hex
- Added GnuDB UniqueCode support
- Disabled defunct cover search services
Applications/Jalapeno
- Search is now abortable
- Added Recent Files menu and other UI improvements
- Viewing RAM now starts in read-only mode
Applications/RemoteShell
Applications/Transfer
- Made it possible to ignore a failing disc capacity check on P5020
Applications/VPDF
- Fixed local path handling when navigating to parent directory
C/HDWrite
- Updated to latest libpoppler 25.01.0
- Fixed C++ locale support
- Fixed an exception/exit issue with specific PDFs related to outlines
- Fixed some issue with opening document internal and external links when outline view was enabled
C/Installer
- Fixed Start Offset to handle 64bit values
C/Newer
- Fixed memory corruption issue with some scripts
C/Version
- Added a FILE/S argument to explicitly disable resident and library searches
Classes/Frameworks/MUI
- Improved compatibility parsing content between revision and date
Classes/Frameworks/OB
- Re-worked separator settings in the ASL requesters
- Use [self new] instead of [class new] in helper constructors to aid with overriding
- MUIList active would return 0 (instead of -1) even if the list was empty early on
- Fixed the MUIA_Poplist_Object getter
Classes/Mui/Hex
- Added several missing methods to OBQueue
- Reworked all error handling to go through common handlers and provide more data
- Arexx messaging between two ObjectiveC apps bypasses rexx's baked in string length limits and uses UTF-8
- Fixed a memory leak in OBArexxPort
Classes/Mui/VGraphics
- Exposed 'isediting' state
Classes/Reggae/Http_stream
- Don't redraw on mouse moves when MUIA_VGraphics_LightenOnMouse is off
Classes/Reggae/MediaLogger
- Fixed memory leaks and other bugs in error code paths
- NetThreadSendRequest: improved handling of network errors
Classes/Screenbar/Netlamps
- Fixed a buffer overflow when rendering long event descriptions
Classes/Usb/Camdusbmidi
- Fixed incorrect network traffic statistics in certain conditions
Classes/Usb/Xbox360
- Fixed a bug with SysEx reception handling for multiple in/out DIN interface
L/NetworksFS
- Added support for GameSir-G7 SE Controller for Xbox
L/Smb2FS
- Fixed connection error requester message
- Store volume names in bookmarks when using the Connect window
- Added missing MUIA_CycleChains
L/TrashFS
- Fixed to return error when setting date for a non-existing object
- smb2_futimens: use mtime not atime for last_write_time
Libs/Filesysbox
- Respect DefIcon_Path when loading Trashcan icons
- Hide .mtrash directories as they're created (SFS only)
Libs/Icon
- FbxSetupSystemStart: use GetUTCSysTime to get systemstart time
- FbxDS2Timespec: Fixed tv_nsec overflow when ds_Tick was past the first second in minute
- FbxTimeSpec2DS: Take tv_nsec into account when calculating ds_Tick
Libs/Ixemul
- Fixed problem with classic icons
Libs/Lzma
- getcwd: Fixed signal locking
Libs/OpenSSL3
Libs/Random
Libs/Thumbnail
Data/SSL/Curl-ca-bundle.crt
- Updated to liblzma 5.2.12
Devs/Monitors/Radeon
MUI
- Updated root certificates
Network/Netstack
- Added the Unicode collection to Fontpanel
- Context menus will now open right-of mouse pointer
- Check whether MUIA_Coloradjust_ShowAlpha is TRUE before adding the alpha slider
- Fixed fixed-width font support in ASL requesters
- Fixed dereferenced submenu edge case after some scroll/move operations
Prefs/OpenURL
Prefs/Printers
- Improved errno/h_errno handling
Tools/HDConfig
Tools/IWizard
- Fixed paper size units from cm to mm
Tools/Scout
- Don't overwrite Wayfarer/Iris when updating MorphOS and a newer version is already installed
- Preserve newer Radeon and TinyGL, if installed
- Fixed a bug in path filtering
Utilities/Commodities/Expose
Utilities/Multiview
- Improved stability
- Improved task UID display
(dr)
- Improved detection of text documents
- Fixed a crash when rendering colored AmigaGuide text
