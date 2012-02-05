18.Jan.2025









Betriebssystem: MorphOS 3.19 veröffentlicht

Pressemitteilung: Das MorphOS-Entwicklerteam ist stolz, die sofortige Verfügbarkeit von MorphOS 3.19 bekannt zu geben. Diese Version enthält zahlreiche wichtige Stabilitäts- und Sicherheitsverbesserungen.



Einen ausführlichen Überblick über die in MorphOS 3.19 enthaltenen Änderungen finden Sie in unseren Versionshinweisen:



MorphOS 3.19 boot.img Changes



Quark Fixed the MAC address reading on dual core PowerMac G5 machines

Prefer the loader-supplied CPU frequency, if available

When accessing the regular PCI bus, do a type 1 configuration transaction (Sam460LE)

Fixed time being off by couple of seconds on Mac systems Dos Improved the ExAll emulation

Removed unnecessary current directory change in MatchEnd Intuition Corrected the gamma channel handling for copy operation in GetDefaultGammaTables

Fixed a regression when uncovering hidden windows with Enhanced Display being off MarvellDMA IDMAWaitCopyASync: fixed a race condition Poseidon Fixed a language array overflow error Ram Disk ACTION_END: Improved compatibility USB Improved display of special rawkeys in the keyboard tab

Fixed initial state of event tracking, action enable/disable buttons

Fixed a possible illegal access issue for certain HID mouse devices MorphOS 3.19 Disk Changes



Ambient Fixed snapshot/unsnapshot to properly retain metadata for SVG icons

Fixed snapshot/unsnapshot for dualpng icons

Added multiple new filetype definitions

Disabled unconditional debug

Fixed root view icon unsnapshot issues

Fixed not to show bogus data in the Information window if a disk icon is missing

Fixed incorrect logic when locating icon Default Tool Applications/Flacapella Added GnuDB UniqueCode support

Disabled defunct cover search services Applications/Hex Search is now abortable

Added Recent Files menu and other UI improvements

Viewing RAM now starts in read-only mode Applications/Jalapeno Made it possible to ignore a failing disc capacity check on P5020 Applications/RemoteShell Updated OpenSSH to 9.3p2 Applications/Transfer Fixed local path handling when navigating to parent directory Applications/VPDF Updated to latest libpoppler 25.01.0

Fixed C++ locale support

Fixed an exception/exit issue with specific PDFs related to outlines

Fixed some issue with opening document internal and external links when outline view was enabled C/HDWrite Fixed Start Offset to handle 64bit values C/Installer Fixed memory corruption issue with some scripts C/Newer Added a FILE/S argument to explicitly disable resident and library searches C/Version Improved compatibility parsing content between revision and date Classes/Frameworks/MUI Re-worked separator settings in the ASL requesters

Use [self new] instead of [class new] in helper constructors to aid with overriding

MUIList active would return 0 (instead of -1) even if the list was empty early on

Fixed the MUIA_Poplist_Object getter Classes/Frameworks/OB Added several missing methods to OBQueue

Reworked all error handling to go through common handlers and provide more data

Arexx messaging between two ObjectiveC apps bypasses rexx's baked in string length limits and uses UTF-8

Fixed a memory leak in OBArexxPort Classes/Mui/Hex Exposed 'isediting' state Classes/Mui/VGraphics Don't redraw on mouse moves when MUIA_VGraphics_LightenOnMouse is off Classes/Reggae/Http_stream Fixed memory leaks and other bugs in error code paths

NetThreadSendRequest: improved handling of network errors Classes/Reggae/MediaLogger Fixed a buffer overflow when rendering long event descriptions Classes/Screenbar/Netlamps Fixed incorrect network traffic statistics in certain conditions Classes/Usb/Camdusbmidi Fixed a bug with SysEx reception handling for multiple in/out DIN interface Classes/Usb/Xbox360 Added support for GameSir-G7 SE Controller for Xbox L/NetworksFS Fixed connection error requester message

Store volume names in bookmarks when using the Connect window

Added missing MUIA_CycleChains L/Smb2FS Fixed to return error when setting date for a non-existing object

smb2_futimens: use mtime not atime for last_write_time L/TrashFS Respect DefIcon_Path when loading Trashcan icons

Hide .mtrash directories as they're created (SFS only) Libs/Filesysbox FbxSetupSystemStart: use GetUTCSysTime to get systemstart time

FbxDS2Timespec: Fixed tv_nsec overflow when ds_Tick was past the first second in minute

FbxTimeSpec2DS: Take tv_nsec into account when calculating ds_Tick Libs/Icon Fixed problem with classic icons Libs/Ixemul getcwd: Fixed signal locking Libs/Lzma Updated to liblzma 5.2.12 Libs/OpenSSL3 Updated to OpenSSL 3.1.7 Libs/Random Improved random seeding Libs/Thumbnail Updated to ffmpeg 4.4.5 Data/SSL/Curl-ca-bundle.crt Updated root certificates Devs/Monitors/Radeon Modified debug output MUI Added the Unicode collection to Fontpanel

Context menus will now open right-of mouse pointer

Check whether MUIA_Coloradjust_ShowAlpha is TRUE before adding the alpha slider

Fixed fixed-width font support in ASL requesters

Fixed dereferenced submenu edge case after some scroll/move operations Network/Netstack Improved errno/h_errno handling Prefs/OpenURL Updated Iris' defaults Prefs/Printers Fixed paper size units from cm to mm Tools/HDConfig Improved stability Tools/IWizard Don't overwrite Wayfarer/Iris when updating MorphOS and a newer version is already installed

Preserve newer Radeon and TinyGL, if installed

Fixed a bug in path filtering Tools/Scout Improved stability

Improved task UID display Utilities/Commodities/Expose Improved stability Utilities/Multiview Improved detection of text documents

Fixed a crash when rendering colored AmigaGuide text (dr)



[Meldung: 18. Jan. 2025, 14:15] [Kommentare: 1 - 18. Jan. 2025, 18:41]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

