19.Jan.2025



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 18.01.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.01.2025 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
alac.x86_64-aros-v11.zip     aud/mis 71kb  Apple Lossless Audio Codec decoder
tinysid.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  aud/pla 66kb  A small, multiplatform SID player
gorillaz_drawer.lha          gra/ico 188kb Collection of Drawer Icons for A...
nomarch.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  uti/arc 80kb  extract old .arc and .ark archives
zunearc.x86-64-aros-v11.zip  uti/arc 301kb a zune front end for archivers
bin2iso.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  uti/fil 45kb  convert Bin File to ISO 9660
dirtree.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  uti/mis 49kb  Shell command displaying directo...
joytest.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  uti/mis 45kb  joypad test prints lowlevel data...
rescode.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  uti/mis 87kb  Calculates resistor values (4 an...
diskusage.x86_64-aros-v11... uti/she 49kb  Estimates file space usage
timeit.x86_64-aros-v11.zip   uti/she 46kb  Shell command for timing other c...
dclock.x86_64-aros-v11.lha   uti/wor 31kb  Utilities Clock for wanderer
skandalfoclock.x86_64-aro... uti/wor 173kb Advanced Analog Clock
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Jan. 2025, 13:28] [Kommentare: 0]
