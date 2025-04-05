|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|06.Apr.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 05.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.04.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Codecraft.adf dev/misc 880K OS3 Integrated Development ... MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Ed... MCE.lha game/edit 4.2M OS3 Multi-game Character Ed... Galactica.lha game/wb 24K OS3 Port of strategical Lin... BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 67K OS3 Create your own backdro... PolarPaint_68k.lha gfx/edit 2.0M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_AROS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.5M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.3M WUP Paint program made with... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 10M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... hippoplayerupdate.lha mus/play 414K OS3 Updated HippoPlayer AvalancheSPA.lha util/arc 2K GEN Spanish catalog for Ava... fix1980.lha util/arc 1K GEN Fix an lha with timesta... IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 2.1M OS3 free icon.library in op... AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 2.2M VAR App for chatting to Cha... IgameSPA.lha util/misc 2K GEN Front-end for WHDLoad ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 881K OS4 Multipurpose utility ReportPlus.lha util/misc 699K OS3 Multipurpose utility ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 775K MOS Multipurpose utility GoVD.lha util/wb 31K OS3 Virtual Desktops for Wo...(snx)
