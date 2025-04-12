amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
13.Apr.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 12.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.04.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigaget.lha                   comm/net    74K  OS3 get https files for the...    
AmiBlitz3_Cheat_Sheet.lha      dev/blitz  120K  GEN AmiBlitz3 Cheat Sheet                    
TankMouse.lha                  driver/inp  15K  OS3 Scroll-wheel driver for...        
SoltysDemo.lha                 game/demo  1.6M  OS3 Soltys demo. Only AGA.                   
MCE-MOS.lha                    game/edit  4.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Ed...              
speedhaste.lha                 game/race  319K  OS3 Speed Haste / Circuit R...   
3doc_m68020_v1.30.lha          gfx/3d     2.3M  OS3 3D Object Converter for...      
ham_convert.zip                gfx/conv   7.0M  OTH HAM graphic converter                    
PolarPaint_68k.lha             gfx/edit   2.0M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_AROS.lha            gfx/edit   2.2M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_MOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.2M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_OS4.lha             gfx/edit   2.5M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_WOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.3M  WUP Paint program made with...        
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    10M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    10M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.8M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
qoatoaiff.lha                  mus/misc     4K  OS3 Decode Quite OK Audio t...     
GF4RSIDF.zip                   pix/misc    77K  GEN Grad. Fonts for RSI Dem...   
NAFCYI1992S2-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.2M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1992 (BMP...           
NAFCYI1992S2-B02.zip           text/bfont 1.3M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1992 (BMP...           
containers.lha                 util/libs   24K  OS3 Provides containers + r...      
IdentifyDev.lha                util/libs   68K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
IdentifyUsr.lha                util/libs  102K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
ReportPlus-OS4.lha             util/misc  916K  OS4 Multipurpose utility                     
ReportPlus.lha                 util/misc  734K  OS3 Multipurpose utility                     
VATestprogram.zip              util/misc  7.9M  OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro...              
xvslibrary.lha                 util/virus 101K  OS3 External Virus Scanner ...    
WBDock2SPA.lha                 util/wb      1K  GEN Spanish translation WBD...
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Apr. 2025, 08:37] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.