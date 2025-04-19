|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|Links
||
|Forum
||
|Kommentare
||
|News melden
|Chat
||
|Umfragen
||
|Newsticker
||
|Archiv
|[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]
|20.Apr.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 19.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.04.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
zbbslister.lha comm/bbs 5K OS3 ZBBSLister is a BBS lis... apccomm.lha comm/misc 205K OS3 transfers files between... amigaget.lha comm/net 246K OS3 get https files for the... fd2pragma-mos.lha dev/misc 339K VAR V2.198 create pragma, i... REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 8.4M OS3 Game Creator with AGA s... Amifish_AROS.lha game/board 3.6M ARO Chess program UCI compa... Amifish_MorphOS.lha game/board 3.5M MOS Chess program UCI compa... Amifish_OS4.lha game/board 3.8M OS4 Chess program UCI compa... SysBlaster.lha game/shoot 18K OS3 (S)VGA promotable Shoot... PolarPaint_68k.lha gfx/edit 2.0M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_AROS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.5M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_68k.lha gfx/edit 1.8M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_AROS.lha gfx/edit 2.0M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.0M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.3M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M WUP Paint program made with... PolarPaint_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.3M WUP Paint program made with... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 10M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 10M MOS Signetics-based machine... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... Sacrifice.lha mods/8voic 400K GEN 16bit 16ch Up-Tempo Amb... imp3.lha mus/play 50K OS3 Do stuff on Amiga! MisterMartin.zip text/tfont 146K GEN Mister Martin - Truetyp... aiostreams.lha util/batch 229K GEN Stream video from major... gicriptofilex.lha util/crypt 131K OS3 Encrypt files using 128... AmiSSL-v5-OS3.lha util/libs 4.0M OS3 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha... AmiSSL-v5-OS4.lha util/libs 3.6M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha... AmiSSL-v5-SDK.lha util/libs 2.5M VAR OpenSSL as an Amiga sha... containers.lha util/libs 24K OS3 Provides containers + r...(snx)
[Meldung: 20. Apr. 2025, 06:45] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
|
Impressum |
Datenschutzerklärung |
Netiquette |
Werbung |
Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.