| 3D-Polygonmodelle: 3D Object Converter 1.30 für AmigaOS 3.x/4.x
3D Object Converter ist ein im vergangenen Jahr erstmals veröffentlichtes Tool für Drahtgittermodelle (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Software wird als Shareware zum Preis von 40 Euro für AmigaOS 3.x und 4.x angeboten. Die Neuerungen der Version 1.30 seit dem letzten News-Update auf einen Blick:
Neue Module
Verbesserte Module
Neue Features allgemein
- ASPRS LAS
- Black Shade
- CloudCompare Binary v1
- CloudCompare Simple Binary Format
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Invizimals: Battle Hunters
- Loksim3D
- OpenBVE
- Point Cloud Data ASCII
- Point Cloud Data Binary
- PolyNova3D
- Screamer 4x4
- Skoki Narciarskie 2006
- Skunks
Neue Features AmigaOS
- Scale to fit
- Texture converters
- Batch converter
- Geometry transformation
- Set the default texture file extension in the material table
- Texture converters
