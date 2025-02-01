amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
28.Apr.2025



 AmigaOS 4: clib4 1.6.0
Andrea 'afxgroup' Palmatè arbeitet mit clib4 an einer Variante der offiziellen ADTools-clib2, die spezifisch für AmigaOS 4 sein soll, um leichter zu pflegen zu sein und vor allem Funktionen zu ergänzen, die auf Original-Amigas schwierig zu implementieren sind.

Jetzt wurde die Version 1.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlich:
  • Merge master to development
  • Code improvements
  • Split stubs
  • Fix problems with spawnvpe and pthreads
  • Added a script to check offset values for stubs
  • Patches for spawnv and popen (qt6)
  • Fix memory allocator
  • Fix waitpid and popen + some details
  • Added test for hints->ai_socktype == 0 in getaddrinfo.c (qt6)
  • Fix stack size code in pthread_create.c
  • sigtimedwait & sigwaitinfo implemented
  • Converted all line endings to LF (Linux)
  • Set dicord announcements on PRs
  • Removed uneeded call to flush
  • More line endings changes
  • clib4 requirements in crtbegin was using a wrong PrintF
  • Modifications to flock.c
  • Fixed iconv problem on dcngettext. Added Amiga-1251 charset on iconv
  • Added dlopen example to test shared objects along rpath and soname
  • Version files changes by the github bot
  • Fix scp in GitHub actions
  • Make announcements smaller
  • Added static_assert on assert.h
  • Reverted flock.c changes
  • Changed back (again..) flock.c
  • Added NETBSD getvfsstat function amd missing blkcnt_t in sys/types.h
  • __time_delay was not working if wasn't in main thread
  • tzset() reworked
  • Added baserel support to clib4
  • Moved constructors and destructors on libOpen
  • Implemented getpriority and setpriority
  • Implemented unixPathsEnabled
  • Merge all the latest changes to master and prepare the next release
(dr)

[Meldung: 28. Apr. 2025, 22:24] [Kommentare: 0]
