AmigaOS 4: clib4 1.6.0

Andrea 'afxgroup' Palmatè arbeitet mit clib4 an einer Variante der offiziellen ADTools-clib2, die spezifisch für AmigaOS 4 sein soll, um leichter zu pflegen zu sein und vor allem Funktionen zu ergänzen, die auf Original-Amigas schwierig zu implementieren sind.



Jetzt wurde die Version 1.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlich: Merge master to development

Code improvements

Split stubs

Fix problems with spawnvpe and pthreads

Added a script to check offset values for stubs

Patches for spawnv and popen (qt6)

Fix memory allocator

Fix waitpid and popen + some details

Added test for hints->ai_socktype == 0 in getaddrinfo.c (qt6)

Fix stack size code in pthread_create.c

sigtimedwait & sigwaitinfo implemented

Converted all line endings to LF (Linux)

Set dicord announcements on PRs

Removed uneeded call to flush

More line endings changes

clib4 requirements in crtbegin was using a wrong PrintF

Modifications to flock.c

Fixed iconv problem on dcngettext. Added Amiga-1251 charset on iconv

Added dlopen example to test shared objects along rpath and soname

Version files changes by the github bot

Fix scp in GitHub actions

Make announcements smaller

Added static_assert on assert.h

Reverted flock.c changes

Changed back (again..) flock.c

Added NETBSD getvfsstat function amd missing blkcnt_t in sys/types.h

__time_delay was not working if wasn't in main thread

tzset() reworked

Added baserel support to clib4

Moved constructors and destructors on libOpen

Implemented getpriority and setpriority

Implemented unixPathsEnabled

Merge all the latest changes to master and prepare the next release (dr)



[Meldung: 28. Apr. 2025, 22:24]

