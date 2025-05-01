|03.Mai.2025
Sebastian Sieczkos javabasiertes Programm ham_convert wandelt moderne Grafikformate in das HAM-Format des Amigas um. Änderungen in Version 1.11.1:
- Higher quality Lanczos image resizing. Older Bicubic was too blurry
- Support for additional input formats: webp, psd, pict, pcx, tga
- Command line input image resizing is now also supported. Enable using the resize_Width_Height parameter, for example resize_320_240
- Updated command line parameter descriptions, missing or incorrect mode/parameter messages
- MSX2+ screen 10 conversion can now use palette colors to reduce jagged blocky artefacts characteristic of YJK (4×1 attribute clash)
- Bug fixes
