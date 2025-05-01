amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
03.Mai.2025
(ANF)


 Java-Programm: ham_convert 1.11.1
Sebastian Sieczkos javabasiertes Programm ham_convert wandelt moderne Grafikformate in das HAM-Format des Amigas um. Änderungen in Version 1.11.1:
  • Higher quality Lanczos image resizing. Older Bicubic was too blurry
  • Support for additional input formats: webp, psd, pict, pcx, tga
  • Command line input image resizing is now also supported. Enable using the resize_Width_Height parameter, for example resize_320_240
  • Updated command line parameter descriptions, missing or incorrect mode/parameter messages
  • MSX2+ screen 10 conversion can now use palette colors to reduce jagged blocky artefacts characteristic of YJK (4×1 attribute clash)
  • Bug fixes
(cg)

[Meldung: 03. Mai. 2025, 22:42] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.