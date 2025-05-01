|05.Mai.2025
| Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.1
Dirk Hoffmann hat die Version 4.1 seines Amiga-Emulators "vAmiga" für macOS mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
Verbesserungen:
Fehlerbehebungen:
- Added a special „RGB direct“ color palette. Intended for more stable regression testing
- Now shipping with the latest Aros Roms (from Feb. 2025)
Neben dem lauffähigen Programm steht der Sourcecode zum kostenfreien Download zur Verfügung. Es wird mindestens macOS 13.5 vorausgesetzt.
(dr)
- Overclocked CPUs could overflow the color register recorder and crash the emulator
- Fixed a HAM drawing bug
- Fixed a bug in the DDF logic that could mess up bitplane DMA
- The Rom dropbox for extended Roms was broken
- Fixed some smaller issues related to workspaces
- The CIA dashboard panel now reports the chip activity as expected
- Fixed a display bug in the RetroShell debugger
[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2025, 05:59] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]