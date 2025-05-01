amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
05.Mai.2025



 Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.1
Dirk Hoffmann hat die Version 4.1 seines Amiga-Emulators "vAmiga" für macOS mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:

Verbesserungen:
  • Added a special „RGB direct“ color palette. Intended for more stable regression testing
  • Now shipping with the latest Aros Roms (from Feb. 2025)
Fehlerbehebungen:
  • Overclocked CPUs could overflow the color register recorder and crash the emulator
  • Fixed a HAM drawing bug
  • Fixed a bug in the DDF logic that could mess up bitplane DMA
  • The Rom dropbox for extended Roms was broken
  • Fixed some smaller issues related to workspaces
  • The CIA dashboard panel now reports the chip activity as expected
  • Fixed a display bug in the RetroShell debugger
Neben dem lauffähigen Programm steht der Sourcecode zum kostenfreien Download zur Verfügung. Es wird mindestens macOS 13.5 vorausgesetzt. (dr)

[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2025, 05:59] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.