12.Mai.2025









WHDLoad: Grafische Oberfläche iGame 2.5.0

iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln (amiga-news.de berichtete). George 'walkero' Sokianos hat die Version 2.5.0 für AmigaOS 2.04 und höher, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht. Das neue Informationsfenster bietet mehr Informationen über das ausgewählte Spiel/Demo, wie das Jahr der Veröffentlichung, die Firma/Demo-Gruppe, die sie veröffentlicht hat, der erforderliche Chipsatz etc. Um Links in den Informationen mit einem Browser öffnen zu können, ist Urltext.mcc für MUI 3.x notwendig. In MUI 5.x ist es bereits enthalten. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:



Added Added a new "Information" window that includes the "Released date", the "Released by", the "Chipset", the links to external websites and most of the fields from the properties window.

Added the option to use repositories based on assigns Changed The "Properties" window has only the tooltypes of the selected item available to change. Fixed Fixed a potential crash on exit, happening mostly on AmigaOS 3.1 systems Direkter Download: iGame-v2.5.0-20250512.lha (452 Kb) (dr)



[Meldung: 12. Mai. 2025, 22:14] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

