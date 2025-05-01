amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 WHDLoad-Frontend: iGame 2.5.1 (AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS)
iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln. George 'walkero' Sokianos hat an dem quelloffene Programm wieder einige Änderungen vorgenommen:
  • Added: Added a file requester in the Properties window, which can be used to set a different WHDLoad slave file for an item. This is useful when a game/demo changed place on the hard disk. (#174)
  • Added: Based on the selected file by the new field, the tooltypes text is updated, enabled/disabled, based if the selected file is a WHDLoad slave one.
  • Changed: Moved the Properties window code to its own files
  • Changed: Added the "Open game folder" menu in the MorphOS version, that was missing
  • Changed: Disabled the gamepad usage on MorphOS because it was reported giving problems while playing a game
  • Fixed: Fixed starting WHDLoad games in MorphOS using WHDLoadopener (#253)
(cg)

[Meldung: 29. Mai. 2025, 23:19] [Kommentare: 0]
