|31.Mai.2025
| Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.2b1
Dirk Hoffmann hat die Version 4.2b1 seines Amiga-Emulators "vAmiga" für macOS veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen mitbringt:
(cg)
- vAmiga now supports folder import for hard drives (#904)
- Improved file inspector (#910)
- The file system creator uses the correct OFS / FFS block ordering (#909)
- Fixed some O(n^2) performance bottlenecks in the MutableFileSystem class (#908)
- RetroShell can manage shader settings
- Shader settings are saved to workspaces
- Bug fix: Fixed a bug in the polling click detector (#907)
- Bug fix: Fixed an issue with the white-noise effect (#911)
[Meldung: 31. Mai. 2025, 11:42] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]