amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
31.Mai.2025



 Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.2b1
Dirk Hoffmann hat die Version 4.2b1 seines Amiga-Emulators "vAmiga" für macOS veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen mitbringt:
  • vAmiga now supports folder import for hard drives (#904)
  • Improved file inspector (#910)
  • The file system creator uses the correct OFS / FFS block ordering (#909)
  • Fixed some O(n^2) performance bottlenecks in the MutableFileSystem class (#908)
  • RetroShell can manage shader settings
  • Shader settings are saved to workspaces
  • Bug fix: Fixed a bug in the polling click detector (#907)
  • Bug fix: Fixed an issue with the white-noise effect (#911)
(cg)

[Meldung: 31. Mai. 2025, 11:42] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.