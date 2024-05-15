|12.Jun.2025
| SMB2-Handler: smb2fs Version 53.9 für AmigaOS 3/4 und AROS
Fredrik Wikstroms SMB2-Handler erlaubt den Fernzugriff auf Dateien über die SMB2/3-Protokolle. Neuerungen in Version 53.9:
(cg)
- smb2-handler 53.9 (12.6.2025):
- Added a version compiled for the 68060 CPU
- Added support for the DOMAIN argument.
- smb2-handler 53.8 (15.5.2024):
- IMPORTANT: this revision only supports m86k-amigaos target
- implemented proper disposal of libsmb2 context on connection fault
- implemented automatic reconnection handling
- experimental recovery of handles during file operations interrupted by
connection fault. Please note: the SMB server might still cause lock issue,
reported by "..busy" "..in use" errors on workbench. This can't be solved
within this handler, unless libsmb2 supports durable handles.
[Meldung: 12. Jun. 2025, 22:03] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Jun. 2025, 22:40]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]