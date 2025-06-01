amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
19.Jun.2025



 SFX-Engine: Audio Mixer 3.7.1
Jeroen Knoesters Audio Mixer (Video der Version 2.0) ermöglicht das Mischen von bis zu vier Samples in Echtzeit auf einem einzigen Kanal, ohne dabei eine hohe CPU-Last zu erzeugen (3,7% CPU-Last für 4 Samples bei 11KHz auf einem Standard 1MB A500). In Version 3.7.1 wurden einige Fehler bereinigt:
  • (BUGFIX) MixerPlayFX, MixerPlayChannelFX, MixerPlaySample and MixerPlayChannelSample now return the correct channel value in D0.
  • (BUGFIX) MixerPlayFX, MixerPlayChannelFX, MixerPlaySample and MixerPlayChannelSample now store the rounded sample length back to the MXEffect structure.
  • (BUGFIX) Tables used by MixPluginVolume have been corrected to take into account the non-signed nature of the register offset used.
(cg)

[Meldung: 19. Jun. 2025, 22:58] [Kommentare: 0]
