| SFX-Engine: Audio Mixer 3.7.1
Jeroen Knoesters Audio Mixer (Video der Version 2.0) ermöglicht das Mischen von bis zu vier Samples in Echtzeit auf einem einzigen Kanal, ohne dabei eine hohe CPU-Last zu erzeugen (3,7% CPU-Last für 4 Samples bei 11KHz auf einem Standard 1MB A500). In Version 3.7.1 wurden einige Fehler bereinigt:
- (BUGFIX) MixerPlayFX, MixerPlayChannelFX, MixerPlaySample and MixerPlayChannelSample now return the correct channel value in D0.
- (BUGFIX) MixerPlayFX, MixerPlayChannelFX, MixerPlaySample and MixerPlayChannelSample now store the rounded sample length back to the MXEffect structure.
- (BUGFIX) Tables used by MixPluginVolume have been corrected to take into account the non-signed nature of the register offset used.
