Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. News from May/June 2025

Old articles from Génération 4 42 to 47: Interview with Robert Devereux, Review of Air Bucks, Review of Hook, News: Les 4 D'Or FNAC/Génération 4 1991, File: CD-ROM, CDTV, CD-I - the new generation, Review of The Perfect General, Review of SimCity [CDTV], News: System 3, a company on the rise, Review of Pinball Dreams, Review of Leisure Suit Larry 1 Enhanced, etc.

Interview with Christophe Boucourt (Édition 64K)

Interview with Reinhold Kloth (demomaker)

Hardware: A1200NG

DIY: AmigaOne XE - part 2, AGP and PCIe graphics cards DIY: Restoring an Amiga 500 (power supply, kebard, boot, trap connector, metal case)

Articles from the ZINE diskmag n°2 (December 1989)

File: The story behind the creation of Music-X

File: The official Amiga and marketed clones (update)

File: Amiga prototypes and projects (update)

File: Amiga 600, the Amiga nobody wanted

Tutorial: Building a custom A600 Kickstart with HRTmon on macOS

Tutorial: Amiga 500 and USB interface Tutorial: Setting up a cross-compiler for AROS on Windows 10/11 with WSL2

Point of view: Can the real Joe Pillow stand up? The story of Joe Pillow by Dale Luck

Programming: Assembler - WAIT, SKIP and COPJMPX: an advanced use of the Copper

Programming: ANT Listings retyped with an additional version adapted to the vbcc compiler

Special quiz about the A1200NG (nba)



