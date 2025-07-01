|10.Jul.2025
| Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.5
Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.5:
- Vector graphics games are implemented (starwars,asteroid,startrek, cosmic chasm,... more or less 20 games.)
- Vector screens have specific configuration to tune resolution, remanence, and a special glow effect for vector screens
- StarWars, Gauntlet, 720 degree, and all games using the "POKEY" sound chip (Atari) got 30% or 40% accelerated
- "Turbo OutRun" and "F1GP Star 1&2" gets the same treatment as outrun and chasehq: input menu panel with more explicit controls, wheel and gear optionnaly displayed
- MUI supports dedicated appicon (skin/appicon.info) , and amigaguide can be opened from help key
- driver list can now be correctly sorted by screen mode, it's useful to sort vector games
- In-game menu "Game Information" now tells the actual Intuition Screen Mode found
- Amigaguide Documentation updated
- corrections for some screen rotation cases
- the little bitmaps in menu does not crash on big resolution anymore
- some colors trashed in 8bit screens corrected
- Numerous little corrections here and there
