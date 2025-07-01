10.Jul.2025









Emu68: Imager Tool 1.0.5.2 für Windows

Das "Imager Tool" ermöglicht es PiStorm-Benutzern, eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS 3-Installation vorzubereiten. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: 1.0.5.2: Improved the Online script to better handle where connections do not work. Where connections have failed but WirelessManager remains connected, WirelessManager is closed so the log can be accessed on the Amiga (previously the log was inaccessible as WirelessManager locks the file). The logs for WirelessManager, AddInterface from Roadshow and sntp are all concatenated and written to RAM:WirelessLogs.Txt so the user can see all the information in one place for troubleshooting

1.0.5.1: Added check for encrypted Cloanto Kickstart ROMs so the user is alerted if they have chosen this ROM since it will not work on PiStorm without being decrypted (cg)



