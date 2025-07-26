|ENGLISH VERSION
|27.Jul.2025
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 26.07.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.07.2025 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL3-3.2.18.lha Development/Library Simple Directmedia Laye... mirrorcopy-src-2.5.lha Development/Sources Source code for MirrorC... mirrorcheck-src-1.0.lha Development/Sources Source code for MirrorC... RetroArch-Cores.lha Emulation Cores for RetroArch Doom64EX-Plus_4.2.0.1.lha Games/Shoot3D An improved modern vers... Iris_1.47.lha MorphOS-update Iris, the MorphOS email... Wayfarer_10.4.lha MorphOS-update Wayfarer is the latest ... VAMP_3.25.lha Multimedia A Multimedia Player pro...(snx)
[Meldung: 27. Jul. 2025, 07:34]
