|09.Sep.2025
| Emulation: FS-UAE 3.2.35 für Windows, Linux und Mac OS
Über drei Jahre nach der letzten Version hat Entwickler Frode Solheim wie angekündigt ein Update des Amiga-Emulators FS-UAE für Windows, Linux und Mac OS veröffentlicht. Die neue Version 3.2.35 enthält kleinere Änderungen als Vorbereitung auf weitere Releases an:
(nba)
- Fix crash caused when opening the "More..." input menu.
- Disable cpu governor warning on Linux.
- Allow overriding device names for hard drive directories.
- Upgrade libslirp to version 4.6.1.
- Backported builtin slirp from FS-UAE 4 (fixes A2065 instability).
- Use g_get_monotonic_time() for high-resolution time on Windows as well.
[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2025, 10:46] [Kommentare: 3 - 09. Sep. 2025, 13:29]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]