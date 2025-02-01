amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
09.Sep.2025



 Emulation: FS-UAE 3.2.35 für Windows, Linux und Mac OS
Über drei Jahre nach der letzten Version hat Entwickler Frode Solheim wie angekündigt ein Update des Amiga-Emulators FS-UAE für Windows, Linux und Mac OS veröffentlicht. Die neue Version 3.2.35 enthält kleinere Änderungen als Vorbereitung auf weitere Releases an:
  • Fix crash caused when opening the "More..." input menu.
  • Disable cpu governor warning on Linux.
  • Allow overriding device names for hard drive directories.
  • Upgrade libslirp to version 4.6.1.
  • Backported builtin slirp from FS-UAE 4 (fixes A2065 instability).
  • Use g_get_monotonic_time() for high-resolution time on Windows as well.
(nba)

[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2025, 10:46] [Kommentare: 3 - 09. Sep. 2025, 13:29]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.