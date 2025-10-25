amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

26.Okt.2025



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 25.10.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.10.2025 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AppLauncher_2.7.lha       Ambient/Screenbar         Run your apps from the ...
sidid-1.09.lha            Audio/Misc                HVSC playroutine identi...
siddump-1.09.lha          Audio/Misc                C64 music debug output ...
AmiArcadia_35.31.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
Battle-Ship_1.0.lha       Games/Strategy            Port of Battle-Ship (CP...
Pixy_1.0R6.lha            Graphics/Draw             The next generation pix...
CPU-M_0.2.3.lha           System/Monitoring         System Information Tool
[Meldung: 26. Okt. 2025, 08:38] [Kommentare: 0]
