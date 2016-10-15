|16.Okt.2016
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 15.10.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.10.2016 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libzip.lha dev/lib 766kb 4.0 Read, create and modify zip arch...
scummvm.lha gam/adv 18Mb 4.1 2D Point-and-Click adventure int...
scummvm-src.zip gam/adv 39Mb 4.1 ScummVM Source
zip_lib.lha lib/mis 100kb 4.1 Library for reading/writing zip ...
scummvm-tools.lha uti/fil 3Mb 4.1 ScummVM Tools
scummvm-tools-src.zip uti/fil 1Mb 4.1 ScummVM Tools Source
srec.lha vid/rec 146kb 4.1 Screen Recorder
srec_deu.lha vid/rec 2kb 4.1 German catalog file for SRec v2.4
(snx)
