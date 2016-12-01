Spielestarter: X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release

X-bEnCH ist eine grafische Oberfläche mit bis zu 272 Farben (AGA; 128 auf OCS/ECS-Rechnern), die zum Starten von WHDLoad-Spielen und sonstigen Anwendungen die Workbench ersetzen kann und wenig Ressourcen erfordert; zudem stehen eine integrierte Kommandozeile sowie der Dateimanager Xpl0rEr zur Verfügung.



Neuerungen in der Vorabversion von X-bEnCh 1.0, abgesehen von der noch nicht abgeschlossenen Überarbeitung des Handbuchs:



Xinit 3.8 Added the Display Mode switch support

DisplayMode fix

Fixed the 501 countdown freez bug. (In some rare case the countdown of the regscreen was not working and stay freezed at 501) Xmenu 3.4 Added the Display Mode switch support

Display is no more forced to 60Hz until you've chosen this option. (This was the case in some internals previous release)

DisplayMode fix

Code optimisation (near 10% lighter). Need less memory Xlaunch 4.2 Games screenshots implementation (100 availables in this release, more to come asap!)

DisplayMode fix

Version number fixed in debug mode

Loading an audio playlist recorded at the root of a drive (not in a subdir) was failing (No sound). Fixed

Position error in the audio playlist. Fixed

Added the Display Mode switch support Checkerboard 1.6 DisplayMode fix

Fixed the checkerboard loader for the Display Mode switch Xpl0rEr 1.7 Fixed the useless permanent refresh of each track Volume Oscillo

Now you can quit Xpl0rEr with the "Esc" Key

DisplayMode fix

Version number fixed in debug mode

Fixed the bug that was adding a blank entry at the end of each xpl

Fixed the display bug in the Mod player if you load a playlist shorter than the previous one

Release number and date fixeds

When deleting a file on one side, the other side was mistackenly refreshed too. Fixed

The buffers of the listings were not properly cleared. fixed

Added the Display Mode switch support Xcli 1.7 New Xbench cLi logo made by "sns" Xsetup 4.0 Audio playlist path bug fixed again .. and working this time

DisplayMode switch Fix

The Select a path to scan requester in the launcher tab was not using the previously selected path saved in the launchers.prf. Fixed

The Select a playlist requester in the launcher tab was not using the previously selected playlist saved in the launchers.prf. Fixed

Fixed the format of the playlist path in the prefs file

Selecting a playlist saved in the ram disk was going to guru. Fixed

Added the Display Mode switch support Direkter Download: xbench1.00x.lha (866 KB) (cg)



[Meldung: 26. Dez. 2016, 04:34]

