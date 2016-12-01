|26.Dez.2016
|Spielestarter: X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release
X-bEnCH ist eine grafische Oberfläche mit bis zu 272 Farben (AGA; 128 auf OCS/ECS-Rechnern), die zum Starten von WHDLoad-Spielen und sonstigen Anwendungen die Workbench ersetzen kann und wenig Ressourcen erfordert; zudem stehen eine integrierte Kommandozeile sowie der Dateimanager Xpl0rEr zur Verfügung.
Neuerungen in der Vorabversion von X-bEnCh 1.0, abgesehen von der noch nicht abgeschlossenen Überarbeitung des Handbuchs:
Xinit 3.8
Xmenu 3.4
- Added the Display Mode switch support
- DisplayMode fix
- Fixed the 501 countdown freez bug. (In some rare case the countdown
of the regscreen was not working and stay freezed at 501)
Xlaunch 4.2
- Added the Display Mode switch support
- Display is no more forced to 60Hz until you've chosen this option.
(This was the case in some internals previous release)
- DisplayMode fix
- Code optimisation (near 10% lighter). Need less memory
Checkerboard 1.6
- Games screenshots implementation (100 availables in this release,
more to come asap!)
- DisplayMode fix
- Version number fixed in debug mode
- Loading an audio playlist recorded at the root of a drive (not in a
subdir) was failing (No sound). Fixed
- Position error in the audio playlist. Fixed
- Added the Display Mode switch support
Xpl0rEr 1.7
- DisplayMode fix
- Fixed the checkerboard loader for the Display Mode switch
Xcli 1.7
- Fixed the useless permanent refresh of each track Volume Oscillo
- Now you can quit Xpl0rEr with the "Esc" Key
- DisplayMode fix
- Version number fixed in debug mode
- Fixed the bug that was adding a blank entry at the end of each xpl
- Fixed the display bug in the Mod player if you load a playlist
shorter than the previous one
- Release number and date fixeds
- When deleting a file on one side, the other side was mistackenly
refreshed too. Fixed
- The buffers of the listings were not properly cleared. fixed
- Added the Display Mode switch support
Xsetup 4.0
- New Xbench cLi logo made by "sns"
Direkter Download: xbench1.00x.lha (866 KB) (cg)
- Audio playlist path bug fixed again .. and working this time
- DisplayMode switch Fix
- The Select a path to scan requester in the launcher tab was not using
the previously selected path saved in the launchers.prf. Fixed
- The Select a playlist requester in the launcher tab was not using
the previously selected playlist saved in the launchers.prf. Fixed
- Fixed the format of the playlist path in the prefs file
- Selecting a playlist saved in the ram disk was going to guru. Fixed
- Added the Display Mode switch support
[Meldung: 26. Dez. 2016, 04:34]
