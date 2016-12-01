amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

Vorige Meldung >
26.Dez.2016
amigafuture.de (Webseite)


 Spielestarter: X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release
X-bEnCH ist eine grafische Oberfläche mit bis zu 272 Farben (AGA; 128 auf OCS/ECS-Rechnern), die zum Starten von WHDLoad-Spielen und sonstigen Anwendungen die Workbench ersetzen kann und wenig Ressourcen erfordert; zudem stehen eine integrierte Kommandozeile sowie der Dateimanager Xpl0rEr zur Verfügung.

Neuerungen in der Vorabversion von X-bEnCh 1.0, abgesehen von der noch nicht abgeschlossenen Überarbeitung des Handbuchs:

Xinit 3.8
  • Added the Display Mode switch support
  • DisplayMode fix
  • Fixed the 501 countdown freez bug. (In some rare case the countdown of the regscreen was not working and stay freezed at 501)
Xmenu 3.4
  • Added the Display Mode switch support
  • Display is no more forced to 60Hz until you've chosen this option. (This was the case in some internals previous release)
  • DisplayMode fix
  • Code optimisation (near 10% lighter). Need less memory
Xlaunch 4.2
  • Games screenshots implementation (100 availables in this release, more to come asap!)
  • DisplayMode fix
  • Version number fixed in debug mode
  • Loading an audio playlist recorded at the root of a drive (not in a subdir) was failing (No sound). Fixed
  • Position error in the audio playlist. Fixed
  • Added the Display Mode switch support
Checkerboard 1.6
  • DisplayMode fix
  • Fixed the checkerboard loader for the Display Mode switch
Xpl0rEr 1.7
  • Fixed the useless permanent refresh of each track Volume Oscillo
  • Now you can quit Xpl0rEr with the "Esc" Key
  • DisplayMode fix
  • Version number fixed in debug mode
  • Fixed the bug that was adding a blank entry at the end of each xpl
  • Fixed the display bug in the Mod player if you load a playlist shorter than the previous one
  • Release number and date fixeds
  • When deleting a file on one side, the other side was mistackenly refreshed too. Fixed
  • The buffers of the listings were not properly cleared. fixed
  • Added the Display Mode switch support
Xcli 1.7
  • New Xbench cLi logo made by "sns"
Xsetup 4.0
  • Audio playlist path bug fixed again .. and working this time
  • DisplayMode switch Fix
  • The Select a path to scan requester in the launcher tab was not using the previously selected path saved in the launchers.prf. Fixed
  • The Select a playlist requester in the launcher tab was not using the previously selected playlist saved in the launchers.prf. Fixed
  • Fixed the format of the playlist path in the prefs file
  • Selecting a playlist saved in the ram disk was going to guru. Fixed
  • Added the Display Mode switch support
Direkter Download: xbench1.00x.lha (866 KB) (cg)

[Meldung: 26. Dez. 2016, 04:34] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2016 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.