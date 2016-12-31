|01.Jan.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 31.12.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2016 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
yWeather.lha comm/misc 364K MOS Show weather infos in screenbar
amiget.lha comm/www 5K Fetch from Aminet in a shell ...
FrenchAxel.lha demo/intro 78K 68k simple intro to thanks French...
Dh73_20th.lha demo/misc 302K 68k Demo with various Gfx effects
libpng1627_a68k.lha dev/lib 1.6M 68k Lib for reading/writing PNG
libpng1627_aros.lha dev/lib 1.8M x86 Lib for reading/writing PNG
libgen.lha dev/misc 81K OS4 A tool to automate building l...
sdkbrowser.lha dev/misc 122K OS4 AmigaOS 4 SDK Browsing Utilit...
webptools052_a68k.lha gfx/conv 3.2M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools052_aros.lha gfx/conv 4.1M x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
gnuplot-5.0.5_a68k.lha gfx/misc 6.6M 68k Portable graphing utility
gnuplot-5.0.5_aros.lha gfx/misc 5.0M x86 Portable graphing utility
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.1M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.4M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.4M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Calimero_3.81.lha text/dtp 7.2M MOS A DTP Program
LoadModule.lha util/boot 19K 68k Install Libs/Devs reset-proof
pwdGen.lzh util/misc 8K 68k pwdGen
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 469K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 577K OS4 Multipurpose utility
UtilityTester212.lha util/misc 55K 68k semi-pro tests for ports/vide...
(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2017, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]