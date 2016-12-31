amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Jan.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 31.12.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2016 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
yWeather.lha             comm/misc  364K  MOS Show weather infos in screenbar
amiget.lha               comm/www   5K        Fetch from Aminet in a shell ...
FrenchAxel.lha           demo/intro 78K   68k simple intro to thanks French...
Dh73_20th.lha            demo/misc  302K  68k Demo with various Gfx effects
libpng1627_a68k.lha      dev/lib    1.6M  68k Lib for reading/writing PNG
libpng1627_aros.lha      dev/lib    1.8M  x86 Lib for reading/writing PNG
libgen.lha               dev/misc   81K   OS4 A tool to automate building l...
sdkbrowser.lha           dev/misc   122K  OS4 AmigaOS 4 SDK Browsing Utilit...
webptools052_a68k.lha    gfx/conv   3.2M  68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools052_aros.lha    gfx/conv   4.1M  x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
gnuplot-5.0.5_a68k.lha   gfx/misc   6.6M  68k Portable graphing utility
gnuplot-5.0.5_aros.lha   gfx/misc   5.0M  x86 Portable graphing utility
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.1M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.4M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.4M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Calimero_3.81.lha        text/dtp   7.2M  MOS A DTP Program
LoadModule.lha           util/boot  19K   68k Install Libs/Devs reset-proof
pwdGen.lzh               util/misc  8K    68k pwdGen
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  469K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  577K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
UtilityTester212.lha     util/misc  55K   68k semi-pro tests for ports/vide...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2017, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
