02.Jan.2017
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite / 20-jähriges Bestehen
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die seit nun 20 Jahren bestehende Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • November/December 2016 news
  • Old articles from Tilt 83 to 87:
    • Review of Buck Rogers
    • Comparison: Top down racing games of 1990
    • The point of view of an Atarian about the Amiga 500
    • Review of Elvira 3
    • Review of Jupiter's Masterdrive
    • Report: SICOB Micro 1990
    • Review of Captive
    • Review of Prince Of Persia
    • Interview with Gilles Breuil
    • Hardware: SuperPic
    • Review of Powermonger
  • Interview with Carlo Pirri (Hall Of Light, Amiga Magazine Rack)
  • Interview with Graeme Anderson (Hired Guns, Lemmings)
  • Hardware: Prisma Megamix
  • Hardware: BigRAMPlus
  • File: Classic Reflections - What happen to SoftWood, Inc.?
  • File: W Industries And The Virtual Reality On Amiga
  • Tutorial: Utilization and configuration of Dir Me Up 3
  • Tutorial: Presentation and utilization of the Screenbar Modules on MorphOS
  • Tutorial: Wi-Fi on Amiga 1200 (with Prism2 V2 and MiamiDX) (update)
  • DIY: Fixation of the Indivision AGA 1200 (update)
  • Programming: C - create a commodity (ScreenMenu)
  • Special quiz about Electronic Arts
Article in English:
(snx)

