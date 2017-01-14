|15.Jan.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 14.01.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.01.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ign-addon-ods.lha biz/misc 1.8M OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
Amiga30Years.lha demo/euro 45K 68k OCS Demo for High Coast Hack ...
YouMustObey.lha demo/euro 82K 68k OCS Demo for High Coast Hack ...
boingball.lha demo/intro 56K 68k OCS intro for High Coast Hack...
hch_2016_xmas.lha demo/slide 69K 68k OCS Demo for High Coast Hack ...
K-War_TreasurePattern... demo/track 642K 68k Musicdisk "Treasure Patterns"...
PointerDevBas.lha dev/basic 34K 68k Using Pointer lib with HBasic
Cow3D.lha dev/src 722K ppc Draw a textured 3D cow with W...
LosingMyBestFriend.mp3 mods/mpg 2.4M A slow sad tune by pecaN
unzip_6.0-21.lha util/arc 186K MOS De-archiver for .zip files
ShellUpdate.lha util/boot 130K 68k Update Os 3.9 BB2 Shell to 45.36
