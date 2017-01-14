amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
15.Jan.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 14.01.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.01.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ign-addon-ods.lha        biz/misc   1.8M  OS4 ignition addon for access ods...
Amiga30Years.lha         demo/euro  45K   68k OCS Demo for High Coast Hack ...
YouMustObey.lha          demo/euro  82K   68k OCS Demo for High Coast Hack ...
boingball.lha            demo/intro 56K   68k OCS intro for High Coast Hack...
hch_2016_xmas.lha        demo/slide 69K   68k OCS Demo for High Coast Hack ...
K-War_TreasurePattern... demo/track 642K  68k Musicdisk "Treasure Patterns"...
PointerDevBas.lha        dev/basic  34K   68k Using Pointer lib with HBasic
Cow3D.lha                dev/src    722K  ppc Draw a textured 3D cow with W...
LosingMyBestFriend.mp3   mods/mpg   2.4M      A slow sad tune by pecaN
unzip_6.0-21.lha         util/arc   186K  MOS De-archiver for .zip files
ShellUpdate.lha          util/boot  130K  68k Update Os 3.9 BB2 Shell to 45.36
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Jan. 2017, 05:41] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.