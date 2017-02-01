amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Mär.2017
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • January/February 2017 news
  • Old articles from Tilt 88 to 91:
    • Comparison: Golf simulations from 1990-1991
    • File: The démos
    • Review of The Killing Cloud
    • Review of Merchant Colony
    • File: hand scanners
    • Review of Full Contact
    • Review of Dick Tracy
    • Report: PC Forum 91
    • Review of Hard Drivin' 2
    • Comparison: Adventure games from 1990
    • Review of Car-Vup, etc
  • Interview with Madija Al-Husyni
  • Review of Happiga 1.4.3
  • Review of AmiCloud 1.0 bêta 4
  • Hardware: Vampire 500 V2
  • Hardware: Classic Boing Ball Mouse
  • File: Classic Reflections - What happen to GPSoftware?
  • File: Amiga Games List (update)
  • File: Autobiography of Peter Kittel
  • Special quizz about the year 2016
(cg)

[Meldung: 01. Mär. 2017, 20:41] [Kommentare: 0]
