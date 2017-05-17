|19.Mai 2017
Generation Amiga (Webseite)
|AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.3.0
Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) bietet u.a. eine zweigeteilte Ansicht und Datei-Vorschauen. Version 3.3.0 enthält eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen:
Die folgenden Neuerungen setzen AmigaOS 4.1 FE voraus:
- Last visited location saved to automatically load it the next run
- Soft or hard links creation ("refresh volumes" button used, [Amiga]+[K])
- The list of volumes and the current location are refreshed when uniconifying Dir Me Up
- Bookmarks / When a bookmark is added, a notification is now displayed rather than a window (except for the first one)
- Bookmarks / The "remove" button is no longer displayed when the list is empty
- Filter / If only one item results from the filter, it is automatically selected (and previewed if necessary)
- Filter / If the filter did not produce any results and the "Home" or "End" keys were pressed, a run-time error occurred: fixed
- Link preview / the type (soft or hard) is now displayed
- Soft link to a drawer did not work: fixed
- Hard link did not work: fixed
- Location / Italian translation fixed
- "Location"-Menü:
- "Remove bookmark" option has been added
- "Create link" option added
- "Create Text File" option added to create a text file in the current location
- "Add to bookmarks" and "Create drawer(s)" options inverted
- "File"-Menü:
- "File/Send to"-Untermenü:
- "Editor" option added: opens the selected file(s) under the defined editor
- "Multiview" option added: opens the selected file(s) under Multiview
- "E-mail" option added: opens your e-mail client (YAM or SimpleMail) and creates a message with the selected file(s) as an attachment
- Bookmarks / When adding a favorite via the keyboard shortcut ([Amiga]+[B]), the action was done twice and generated an information message: fixed
