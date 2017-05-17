AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.3.0

Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) bietet u.a. eine zweigeteilte Ansicht und Datei-Vorschauen. Version 3.3.0 enthält eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen: Last visited location saved to automatically load it the next run

Soft or hard links creation ("refresh volumes" button used, [Amiga]+[K])

The list of volumes and the current location are refreshed when uniconifying Dir Me Up

Bookmarks / When a bookmark is added, a notification is now displayed rather than a window (except for the first one)

Bookmarks / The "remove" button is no longer displayed when the list is empty

Filter / If only one item results from the filter, it is automatically selected (and previewed if necessary)

Filter / If the filter did not produce any results and the "Home" or "End" keys were pressed, a run-time error occurred: fixed

Link preview / the type (soft or hard) is now displayed

Soft link to a drawer did not work: fixed

Hard link did not work: fixed

Location / Italian translation fixed Die folgenden Neuerungen setzen AmigaOS 4.1 FE voraus: "Location"-Menü: "Remove bookmark" option has been added "Create link" option added "Create Text File" option added to create a text file in the current location "Add to bookmarks" and "Create drawer(s)" options inverted

"File"-Menü: "Send to" submenu added

"File/Send to"-Untermenü: "Editor" option added: opens the selected file(s) under the defined editor "Multiview" option added: opens the selected file(s) under Multiview "E-mail" option added: opens your e-mail client (YAM or SimpleMail) and creates a message with the selected file(s) as an attachment

Bookmarks / When adding a favorite via the keyboard shortcut ([Amiga]+[B]), the action was done twice and generated an information message: fixed (cg)



[Meldung: 19. Mai 2017, 15:20] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

