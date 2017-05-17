amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

19.Mai 2017
Generation Amiga (Webseite)


 AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.3.0
Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) bietet u.a. eine zweigeteilte Ansicht und Datei-Vorschauen. Version 3.3.0 enthält eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen:
  • Last visited location saved to automatically load it the next run
  • Soft or hard links creation ("refresh volumes" button used, [Amiga]+[K])
  • The list of volumes and the current location are refreshed when uniconifying Dir Me Up
  • Bookmarks / When a bookmark is added, a notification is now displayed rather than a window (except for the first one)
  • Bookmarks / The "remove" button is no longer displayed when the list is empty
  • Filter / If only one item results from the filter, it is automatically selected (and previewed if necessary)
  • Filter / If the filter did not produce any results and the "Home" or "End" keys were pressed, a run-time error occurred: fixed
  • Link preview / the type (soft or hard) is now displayed
  • Soft link to a drawer did not work: fixed
  • Hard link did not work: fixed
  • Location / Italian translation fixed
Die folgenden Neuerungen setzen AmigaOS 4.1 FE voraus:
  • "Location"-Menü:
    • "Remove bookmark" option has been added
    • "Create link" option added
    • "Create Text File" option added to create a text file in the current location
    • "Add to bookmarks" and "Create drawer(s)" options inverted
  • "File"-Menü:
    • "Send to" submenu added
  • "File/Send to"-Untermenü:
    • "Editor" option added: opens the selected file(s) under the defined editor
    • "Multiview" option added: opens the selected file(s) under Multiview
    • "E-mail" option added: opens your e-mail client (YAM or SimpleMail) and creates a message with the selected file(s) as an attachment
  • Bookmarks / When adding a favorite via the keyboard shortcut ([Amiga]+[B]), the action was done twice and generated an information message: fixed
(cg)

[Meldung: 19. Mai 2017, 15:20]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
.
.