25.Mai 2017
Project Paula (ANF)
|Musik: Project Paula - A synthwave/cyberpunk tribute to the Amiga
Von Project Paula wurde ein Musik-Album mit Remix-Titeln zu den Amiga-Spielen Apydia, Flashback, Speedball 2, Shadow of the Beast, Jim Power, Hybris, Lotus III, Battle Squadron, Turrican 3, Unreal, One Step Beyond und Dune veröffentlicht. Den Preis kann man selbst festlegen. (snx)
[Meldung: 25. Mai 2017, 08:30] [Kommentare: 1 - 25. Mai 2017, 09:26]
